Buhari addresses Nigerians Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast on Tuesday, as part of the celebration of 19 years of unbroken democracy.

Nigeria since 1999 has been observing 29 May as Democracy Day.

According to Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s media adviser, television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

It is expected that the President’s speech will touch on plans to sustain democracy in Nigeria as well as deliver more democratic dividends to citizens.

May 29, 1999, was the day the military handed over the reins of power to democratically elected representatives at all levels of governance.

The military, in its second coming, had governed Nigeria, between January 1984 and May 1999, allowing some two years of civilian rule at the state level, between 1991 and 1993.

Tomorrow’s celebration also marks the third anniversary of the President Buhari administration.

Recall that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) had on Sunday called on the President not to address Nigerians tomorrow, accusing him of not defending democracy in his three years in office.