BRT bus catches fire on Third Mainland bridge

One of the vehicles used for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Lagos caught fire on the third mainland bridge.

The incident took place Wednesday morning.

The blue bus, which was heading towards Iyana-Oworo, went up in flames just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge.

TheCable gathered that the bus with an unknown registration number developed an electrical fault which resulted in the fire.

Fortunately, there was no casualty in the incident.

The fire has been put out by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service from Alausa station.

Meanwhile, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are at the scene of the incident to manage traffic.