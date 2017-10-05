Bride-to-be arrested with another boyfriend during cult initiation

The woman, Bose Christopher was arrested for alleged involvement in cultism, 24 hours to her proposed wedding ‘introduction’ in Abeokuta.

The police said the suspect was arrested by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, during the initiation of cult members in a hotel.

Miss Christopher had gone to the initiation ceremony with a boyfriend when she was arrested alongside other suspected cultists.

The accused spoke while being paraded alongside 30 other members of the cult group‎ at the police headquarters, Eleweran in Abeokuta.

“It is true, I went with my boyfriend to the party and it is also true that my wedding introduction was scheduled to hold the following day I went to the ceremony with my boyfriend.

My introduction was supposed to hold the day after we were arrested, but I couldn’t go.”

But Miss Christopher denied being a member of the cult group or knowing that her boyfriend, who she claimed she started a relationship with two weeks earlier, was a cultist.

“I met him (boyfriend) about two weeks ago and I never knew he is a cult member. He just called me after I closed from the shop to join him at the party,” she said‎.

The suspect who claimed to be an apprentice at a fashion designing workshop, also disclosed that her intended husband‎ had since stopped communicating with her since her arrest by the police.