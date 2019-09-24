BREAKING: Ten months after inauguration, Osun governor appoints commissioners

Ten months after he was sworn- in as Governor of Osun State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has finally released names of his cabinet members .
Oyetola made this known through a memo forwarded to Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday and made available to NewsDay in Osogbo, the state capital.
The nominees are expected to appear before the State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.
The nominees include;:
Adebisi Obawale
Ibitoye Felix
Sola Oladepo
Ajisefuni Abioneub
Muminu Adekunle
Ogunfolaju Christie Sola Oyehan
Oladimeji Olanubi
Agunbiade Nathaniel
Folorunsho Bamisayemi
Akeju Taiwo
Lawal azeez
Olaonipekun Henry
Adeleke Adebayo
Olamiju Olasiji
Yinusa Olalekan
Isamotu Olasunkanmi
Bola Oyebamiji
Omowaiye REMI
Jamiu Olawumi
Akande Oluwafemi
Olumide Babatunde
Olaniyan Hussein
Adeosun rasaq
Badmus rahmon
Bajare Akande
Giwa Lateefat
Tadese Raheem
Adewole Adedayo
Lawal Tajudeen
Babalola Idiat
Bolaji Aderemi
Egbemode Funke
Kareem Akande
Oyegbile Rufus
Olaboopo Olubukola
Oyetola was sworn in as Osun governor on November 27, 2018.