BREAKING: Ten months after inauguration, Osun governor appoints commissioners

Ten months after he was sworn- in as Governor of Osun State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has finally released names of his cabinet members .

Oyetola made this known through a memo forwarded to Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday and made available to NewsDay in Osogbo, the state capital.

The nominees are expected to appear before the State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

The nominees include;:

Adebisi Obawale

Ibitoye Felix

Sola Oladepo

Ajisefuni Abioneub

Muminu Adekunle

Ogunfolaju Christie Sola Oyehan

Oladimeji Olanubi

Agunbiade Nathaniel

Folorunsho Bamisayemi

Akeju Taiwo

Lawal azeez

Olaonipekun Henry

Adeleke Adebayo

Olamiju Olasiji

Yinusa Olalekan

Isamotu Olasunkanmi

Bola Oyebamiji

Omowaiye REMI

Jamiu Olawumi

Akande Oluwafemi

Olumide Babatunde

Olaniyan Hussein

Adeosun rasaq

Badmus rahmon

Bajare Akande

Giwa Lateefat

Tadese Raheem

Adewole Adedayo

Lawal Tajudeen

Babalola Idiat

Bolaji Aderemi

Egbemode Funke

Kareem Akande

Oyegbile Rufus

Olaboopo Olubukola

Oyetola was sworn in as Osun governor on November 27, 2018.