BREAKING: Suicide bomber kills 7 in Borno town

Seven people have been killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in a town near northeast Maiduguri, Borno capital.

A suicide bomber reportedly infiltrated a mosque at Konduga, located some 43 kilometres from Maiduguri, early Monday morning.

The bomber, believed to be a Boko Haram member, detonated explosives in the mosque at about 5:00a.m., killing seven people and injuring eight others, residents and rescue workers said.

Those injured had been taken to a public hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital for treatment, a local official told The Sun on condition of anonymity.

The police, however, was yet to confirm the bomb attack as at time of filing this report.

More details later…