BREAKING: Resident doctors suspend 10-day strike

The nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has been suspended.

National President of the association, Dr. John Onyebueze who announced the suspension in a statement in the early hours of Thursday said doctors decided to suspend the strike after considering efforts made by government in addressing their demands.

He therefore directed all doctors to go back to work with effect from 8.00am on Friday.

The one paragraph statement reads: “After due consideration of the efforts by Government and progress made in addressing the items on the notice of our ultimatum, and strike, as well as implementing the contents of the re-negotiated MTS, NARD resolved to suspend her 10 days strike, and to reassess situation in two weeks at our AGM in Abuja.

“Accordingly, members are to resume work 8:00am, Friday, 15th September, 2017.”