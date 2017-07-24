BREAKING: 7 killed as suicide bombers hit two IDPs camps in Borno

No fewer than seven persons were reported killed, while 15 others sustained injuries, after suicide bombers detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in two internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, in Dalori, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A witness, Abacha Modu, said the first explosion occurred at 9:00p.m on Sunday.

Modu said only the female bomber was killed, as she could not scale through the fence of the camp.

An official of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),said the second blast occurred at 11:15pm.

He said four persons were killed in the second incident and that a t total of seven persons were killed, including the suicide bombers.

The official said the 15 IDPs who sustained injuries had been taken to the State Specialist Hospital for treatment, while those of them with minor injuries were treated at the camp clinic.

As of the time this report was filed, Victor Isukku, police public relation officer of the Borno state police command, could not be reached for comment, as he did not respond to calls or replied text messages.