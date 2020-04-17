Bold residents apprehend fleeing armed robbers in Ogun (Video)

Sheer boldness by residents of OGD Esatate Abeokuta area of Lagos has led to the arrest of seven suspected armed robbers .

The suspected robbers were apprehend on Thursday morning inside the estate.

The arrested suspects were said to be among robbers terrorizing the area since the coronavirus lockdown began almost three weeks ago.

The suspects were trying to escape from a botched robbery operation in the area.

The suspects after the arrest were later handed over to the police

Recall that residents of many communities in Ogun have had to keep watch of their communities overnight over attacks by robbers.

The robberies, according to the residents, have become an everyday affair since the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus was announced.

Many of them said they now have to sleep during the day as they spend their nights keeping watch of the area.

Watch the video of the arrest of the robbers: