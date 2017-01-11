Boko Haram: Nigerian Army recovers corpses of 16 missing soldiers

The corpses of some of the soldiers declared missing during an operation to dislodge Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno on Oct. 16, 2016 have been found.

The corpses are that of an officer and fifteen soldiers.

Their dead bodies were recovered in a major river northeast of the country.

The sixteen personnel were part of the 46 declared missing during the operation.

Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole who made the announcement, said the soldiers were found dead in River Yobe,

Irabor said the departed soldiers included K. Yusuf, a lieutenant colonel.

Prior to his kidnapping and ultimate death, Mr. Yusuf was the commander of Nigerian Army 223 Tank Battalion

They have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours

Recalled that about 83 soldiers manning a Forward Operation Base in Gashigar, Borno State, went missing in a major Boko Haram attack on the evening of October 16, 2016.ficially declared missing