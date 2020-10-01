Boko Haram kills 11 soldiers in fresh ambush

At least 11 soldiers including two officers have been killed and an unconfirmed number injured after their convoy ran into an ambush along Dikwa highway on Tuesday, security sources said.

The incident reportedly occurred along Marte to Dikwa highway on Tuesday morning when the convoy step on a landmine and thereafter the insurgents opened fire on the troops.

It occurred yesterday (Tuesday).

“The troops while on their way to Dikwa; at about 7km from Dikwa, in the process of trying to scan the road, they mistakenly step on landmines planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“The troops came under heavy gunfire of the enemies.

“We lost 11 persons who paid the supreme prize for their fatherland; two officers, a captain and lieutenant and nine soldiers all killed”, one of the security sources said.

It would be recalled that less than a week ago insurgents laid an ambush against the state official convoy killing soldiers, policemen, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and some civilian along Monguno/Baga axis of the state.