Boko Haram: FG confirms release of 76 out of 106 Dapchi girls

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of 76 out of about 106 students of the Government Girls Science College, Dapchi who were abducted by Boko Haram.

The government said the girls were released unconditionally following the intervention of some friends of Nigeria.

A statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the 76 girls were those who have been documented so far.

The statement said “the release of the abducted students is ongoing.

The Minister said the girls were released around 3 a.m. through back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country, and that it was unconditional.”

The statement said: “The directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to all security agenciesto do everything possible to secure the release of the Dapchischoolgirls, who were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, has yielded fruits, with the confirmed release of 76 of the 110 abducted students in the early hours of Wednesday.

”For the release to work, the government had a clear understanding that violence and confrontation would not be the way out as it could

endanger the lives of the girls, hence a non-violent approach was the preferred option.

”Within the period when the girls were being brought back, operational pause was observed in certain areas to ensure free passage

and also that lives were not lost.”

He said the “number of the freed girls would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented, especially because the girls were

not handed over to anyone but dropped off in Dapchi.”