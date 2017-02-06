Boko Haram attacks Yobe Villages

A group of armed men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists invaded Sasawa settlement in Damaturu local government area of Yobe State and set ablaze many buildings on Sunday.

Sources said the fully armed terrorists came in three Hilux vans and eight motorcycles.

It was learnt that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were promptly deployed to the community to repeal the attack.

However, the casualty figure remains sketchy as security analysts worry about the attack due to the closeness of the area to the state capital.

Sasawa settlement which is only 48km from the state capital is known for frequent Boko Haram activities.

Also on Sunday, presence of about six heavily armed Boko Haram militants riding on motorbikes caused pandemonium in Lumamari settlement in Yunusari local government area of Yobe.

Our correspondent gathered that the terrorists who were carrying AK47 rifles came into the community at 1:30 p.m. and left without hurting anyone.

“The Insurgents passed through the village without harming anyone while most of the villagers fled into the bush,” a source said.

Lumamari village which is about 25kilometres from Kanama is the headquarters of Yunusari local government area of Yobe.

It is one of the high risk areas in the state and is still experiencing frequent insurgent attacks.