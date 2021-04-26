Boko Haram attacks Mainok town in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday attacked Mainok in Borno State.

Mainok, located on the Maiduguri – Damaturu Highway, is 55 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Mainok is the headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

It is gathered that the insurgents are setting houses ablaze and breaking shops in the town.

It was gathered that the insurgents in a convoy of between 15 and 20 vehicles were seen near Mainok town on Sunday afternoon.

Insurgents have reportedly ambushed travellers on the highway until recently when extra forces were stationed at selected locations.

Insurgents had launched an attack on troops in May last year in the town.