Boko Haram attacked Zulum’s convoy to sabotage return of IDPs – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, as an attempt to sabotage the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

In a statement condemning the incident, Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, quoted him as asking Borno government officials and security agencies to remain resolute.

NewsDay had reported how security operatives were killed when Boko Haram insurgents opened fire on the governor’s convoy and other vehicles conveying government officials to Baga, a town in the state, for the resettlement of IDPs.

The president said in the statement that the attack was “an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities”.

“The President advises the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists,” the statement read.

“President Buhari urges security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.

“The President commends the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.”

Zulum had said the relocation of the IDPs was sequel to a letter sent to Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, demanding their immediate resettlement from Baga.