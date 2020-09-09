Bode George descbibes APC as a private company

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, Tuesday described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a private company.

“Nigerians should know that APC is not a democratic party but a private company, which can hire and fire at the whims and caprices of the emperor,” he said.

George spoke in Lagos when he hosted candidates of the party for the October 31 by-elections for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 constituency.

The PDP leader urged INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election in the forthcoming elections.

George, who is the Atoona Odua of Yorubaland, also advised INEC to urgently review its electoral process which, he said, was outdated, and gave room for manipulation of election results.

The PDP candidate for Lagos East, Babatunde Gbadamosi, promised to bring governance closer to the people.

Reacting, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena faulted George’s allegation, saying that the APC was a progressive party and not a private company.

“People like Bode George should know where they are supposed to end their political career. Bode George has lost touch with what is happening in recent times,” he said