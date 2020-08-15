Blasphemy: Ganduje under pressure to sign Sharif’s death warrant

Sharif, a 22-year-old Muslim and Kano native was last Monday found guilty of blasphemy against the prophet of Islam, a capital offence under Shari’a jurisprudence and was sentenced to death by hanging.

Although the convict has 30 days to appeal the judgment, chairman of the council, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, said the government should be courageous enough to adhere to the court judgment regardless of political sentiments.

Adam, who spoke with journalists in Kano, applauded the dexterity of the court in arriving at the judgment, saying it was in line with the tenets of Islam.

The Islamic scholar explained that Islam is a religion of peace and tranquility, but noted that it specified ways and manners of life.

He cautioned those kicking against the judgment to refrain from any act capable of generating religious intolerance in the country.

“Let me commend the judge for taking the hard but right decision on the judgment because Islam frowns at passing derogatory comment on our prophet. We also want to believe with full confidence that the Kano State government will sign, without hesitation, the execution of the convict. We have firm conviction that the government will sign it so as to serve as an example,” he said.

Also, Chief Imam of Shiekh Mohammad Ja’far Adam Central Mosque, Sabuwar Gandu quarters, Shiekh Abdullahi Gargamawa, urged Ganduje to endorse the execution of Sharif without further delay.

Gargamawa, who lent his voice in favour of the court judgment during yesterday’s Juma’at sermon, said the government should muster courage and respect the sanctity of Shari’a laws.

The chief Imam, who cited relevant verses of the quran, argued that the penalty held against Sharif was an affirmation of Islamic laws.