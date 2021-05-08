Bishop Oyedepo’s Winners’ Chapel builds 815 new churches in 3 months

President of Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has disclosed that his church has built 815 new churches.

The 815 new churches were constructed in a record time of 3 months.

Oyedepo announced this on Friday at the church’s 40th celebration programme, tagged: “Prophetic Feast Impartation Service .”

Most of the new sanctuaries according to Bishop Oyedepo are located in the hinterland and rural areas across the country.

The new churches will be open for services tomorrow.

He added that several other thousands are in progress. with almost 5000 nearing completion.

Recall that Oyedepo had during the church’s annual programme, tagged: “Shiloh”, last year disclosed that his church will spend N200 billion ($500 million) to build 9,250 rural churches in 2021.

Giving a breakdown of the cost, Oyedepo said a 100 seat capacity sanctuary will cost 14 Million Naira, 150 seat capacity sanctuary-16.5 Million Naira and 200 seat capacity sanctuary-19.4 Million Naira,.

A 300 seat capacity sanctuary will cost 25.2 Million Naira while the cost of a 400 seat capacity sanctuary is put at 35.8 Million Naira.