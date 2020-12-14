Bishop Oyedepo absent at his late Muslim sister’s burial

The General Overseer of Living Faith Worldwide, a.k.a. Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo was absent at the burial of her late sister, Alhaja Aasiyat on Monday.

According to NewsDay, Aasiyat died in Ibadan on Saturday night after a brief illness.

Her funeral at her Omu-Aran, Kwara State home town followed traditional Islamic rituals.

While the funeral rites were going on, Bishop Oyedepo was in Ota.

However, many people from within and outside Omu Aran attended the funeral, many hailing Aasiyat, as a hero and now a martyr.

Her funeral was one of the largest funerals in the city’s history.

The Late Aasiyat and Bishop Oyedepo have been at loggerheads over her refusal to convert to Christianity like other family members.

The Bishop was said to have prophesized that she will die a miserably poor woman unless she converts to Christianity.

The Bishop’s prophesy, however, did not gone well with Muslims in Kwara, who rallied round Aasiyat until her death on Saturday.