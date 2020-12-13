Bishop David Oyedepo loses Muslim sister

The General Overseer of Living Faith Worldwide, a.k.a. Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, is bereaved.

The highly respected man of God on Saturday night lost one of his sisters, Aasiyat

She died in Ibadan after a brief illness

Aasiyat refused to convert to Christianity even after the Bishop allegedly prophesized that she will die a miserably poor woman unless she converts to Christianity, like most other members of her family.

She will be buried on Monday at her Omu-Aran, Kwara State home town.

She is survived by two sons, who are pastors , converted to Christianity by Bishop Oyedepo.

