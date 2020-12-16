Beware of scam alert, EFCC warns

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has warned members of the public to be wary of a misinformation trending on the social media of a Scam Alert which purportedly emanated from EFCC Help Desk Headquarters, Jabi-Abuja.

The commission in a statement on Wednesday said it has no such desk and any information which supposedly emanated from the said EFCC HELP DESK, did not originate from the EFCC.

“The use of EFCC by the authors of the Scam Alert smacks of sinister motives and it is important that the public is put on notice as the Commission will not be responsible for anyone becoming a victim of what is obviously a scam.

:We urge the public to be circumspect and cross check any doubtful information with the Commission.

:The EFCC can be reached through the hotline: +2348093322644; or by email : info@efccnigeria.org.Messages can also be sent to the Commission’s verified social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. All share the same address: @officialefcc.

