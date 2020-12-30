Best rooms in the house to have sex in?

They say home is where the heart is but allow me to add that home is where the action is.

From cooking up a storm in the kitchen, to being a couch potato in the living room, every room in any house has its own significance.

Now sex much like any sport needs to have the perfect stadium or pitch to play in.





If the playing field is conducive, then both teams can have a pulsating sex match-up.

So the question is, which rooms in the house provide the perfect playground?





We take a look at a few playing surfaces:

1. The Kitchen

“The kitchen is your own science lab because most of the products in there can be used for sex,” says Megan Stubbs, a certified sexologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Simply put, the kitchen is where you can explore various deliciously, delectably dangerous sex experiments. Whatever you naughty scientists get up to, make sure your kitchen is in one peace.

2. The Bathroom

If there’s any room in the house built for all things dirty, the bathroom is an obvious choice. From the actual bath-tub to the shower, the stadium is perfect for some good wet action. We often say lubrication is key, but having sex in the bathroom allows you to kill two birds with one stone. Keeping things wet and keep the ball rolling.

3. Someone Else’s Bedroom

So it must be true that the grass is always greener on the other side. In other words, testing the waters on new ground can be quite sexually exhilarating. Admittedly, this act can be quiet “out of order”, honourable member, but if you want to test the waters of the other members’ “joint-sittings”. Do that at your own risk.

4. The Living Room

Sex in the living room can be a hot place to mix it up in a relationship. It can also be the perfect setting for impromptu sex during downtime or, it can be a convenient place to get it on during ad breaks or half-times. Why the living room, because everything starts on the couch and ends up all over the house. So the living room is the party-starter.