Benefits of running naked!

Here’s the latest bit of naked truth.

And this time round, we’re truly running with it.

I’ve often heard runners refer to running naked.

By this, they meant running without their timers and watches.

However, today we’re talking about the literal sense of running naked.

According to recent statistics and research, this growing trend has some benefits to it.

According to the online running Sub30 Club, many of members have reported interesting findings on running in their birthday suits.

Many described the feeling as liberating and added that it spiced up their jog.

Furthermore, the element of embarrassment was not detected by the runners.

In fact, many of them found it more comfortable than their sporting gears.

According to health experts, when you let your body breathe during the most important and restorative hours of your day, you allow every inch of your skin to rehabilitate itself.

Simply put, get on your naked mark.

Get set for a liberating run and go on to experience the naked run – but at your own risk.