Benefits of having sex during pregancy

APART from recreational purposes and mood enhancement, humans have sex to reproduce.

Once our female counterparts become pregnant, the human sex cycle is complete.

Or is it?

Between her raging hormones, morning sickness, and her everexpanding waistline, sex might be the last thing on her mind, right?

But according to health experts, sex during pregnancy can be beneficial.

Here are some reasons why:

1. Makes going into labour easier

Having an orgasm increases the contractions in the pelvic floor, which help to strengthen the muscles needed for labour and after delivery.

2. Lower blood pressure

Having plenty of action during pregnancy lowers blood pressure, which is often high during pregnancy.

3. Better orgasms

Since the body’s nerve endings are more sensitive, the nipples and clitoris are engorged, and there’s more estrogen drawing blood flow to your pelvis. It’s usually easier to achieve orgasm and they’re also longer and stronger.

4. Confidence booster

With all the changes that happen during pregnancy, a woman may feel like her body is no longer her own. Yet having sex can help restore body confidence and positive feelings.



