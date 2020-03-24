Bauchi Governor test negative for Coronavirus

BAUCHI State Governor Bala Mohammed has tested negative to the COVID-19.

The governor had gone into self-isolation following his contact with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son, Mohammed.

Mohammed met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the Aero Contractors aircraft where they shock hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Atiku’s son, Mohammed, who is currently being quarantined at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, had tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The governor was tested for coronavirus on Monday afternoon after his blood sample was taken for clinical test.

Sources at Government House Bauchi told NewsDay that the result of Monday’s test was negative but that “further tests will be conducted in the coming days.

Atiku’s son, it was learnt, came into Nigeria from Switzerland which is also battling the pandemic.