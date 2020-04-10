Bauchi Governor recovers from Coronavirus after 16 days

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19) 16 days after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

Mohammed announced via his Twitter account on Thursday that the result of his latest COVID-19 test returned negative.

The governor announced on March 24 that he had contracted the virus after coming in contact with the infected son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Atiku’s son was said to have also recovered from the disease after testing negative on Wednesday.