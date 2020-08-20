Bauchi Commissioner resigns over Dogara

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industries in Bauchi State, Hon. Mohammed Al-Hassan Sadiq has resigned

The commissioner’s sudden resignation was the mutual suspicion that was triggered by Sadiq’s overt loyalty to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara..

Dogara recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Congress after falling out with the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

Sources close to both parties disclosed that the Governor and some members of his cabinet were no longer comfortable with Mr Sadiq as a result of his overt loyalty to the former speaker.

He was, therefore, said to have been stripped of control in critical agencies germane to his functions as commissioner.

One of the sources close to both Dogara and Governor Mohammed said Sadiq was pencilled down for sack as punishment for his perceived loyalty to the governor’s former political ‘mentor,’ an allegation those close to the Governor debunked.

“He was the only person that was appointed in government among the scores of people nominated by HE (Dogara) and now, knowing he is our loyalist, they took away all agencies from his ministry and rendered him totally redundant, preparatory to sacking him,” a source disclosed.

Sadiq, in his resignation, said: “It was a rare privilege to have served my state in such an exalted position. I thank H.E the Executive Governor – Sen. Bala A. Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) for the wonderful opportunity accorded to me. In the same vein, I must appreciate my boss H.E, the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same.

I sincerely thank all my colleagues in the EXCO and the Ministry, whom we have worked with as a formidable team.

I have enjoyed the understanding of my family at such a trying time.

I beseech God to forgive all my wrongs and the general public/colleagues to pardon me.

“I urge you to help me, pray God to grant me success, contentment and peace of mind in my new endeavour.”

It is suspected that the commissioner’s resignation could signpost deft political moves in the weeks to come.