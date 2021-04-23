Bandits kill three students abducted from Kaduna varsity

Three of the students abducted from Greenfield University in Kaduna State have been murdered.

The armed men had on Wednesday broke into the school after shooting the security guard on duty.

Students of the private university were then whisked away.

In a statement on Friday, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the remains of the three students were found at Kwanar Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday.

“In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students.

“The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities. He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

“Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will keep citizens informed of further developments,” the statement read.

Twenty-nine of the 39 students abducted from the forestry college in Afaka, Kaduna, are still in captivity.

They were abducted in March but 10 of them regained freedom after their parents entered into discussions with the gunmen.