Bale gets hero’s welcome at Spur’s training ground

Gareth Bale was seen sporting a big smile as he arrived at Tottenham’s Enfield training ground to sign the contract to seal his return to his former side.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Bale has agreed a season-long loan deal to return to north London.

He will earn more than £13million in wages as part of the one-year deal negotiated by Tottenham chairman Levy. After flying into Luton airport shortly after midday yesterday, he was driven to the club’s training base and was greeted by excitable supporters giving him a hero’s welcome.

One excited fan, who had tracked the flight online to Luton, was among the first to get up close to Bale at the airport as he posed for a selfie inside a black Audi for the fan.

Other supporters headed for the club’s training ground and were left waiting on the side of the road for him to arrive. When he pulled in, there were loud cheers and Bale looked delighted to be back.

He gave a thumbs up on arrival as supporters clamoured for selfies with the returning hero.

Levy was pictured arriving bright and early at Tottenham’s Enfield base earlier on Friday morning as he was left sitting tight to announce Bale’s return to the club.

Bale and Reguilon said goodbye to their team-mates at Real’s Valdebebas training facility on Thursday and they wasted no time on Friday in heading for the airport.

Levy was seen being temperature tested by security staff on his arrival as part of ongoing protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic. The players will face a similar protocol when they arrive later on Friday afternoon.