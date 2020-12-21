Bald men are beasts in bed

There seems to be something bold and beautiful about bald men.

Stemming from their natural clean look, there seems to be something special about men with no hair, especially in the bedroom.

According to a BBC report, there are numerous studies that have looked at the connection between baldness, sexual virility and testosterone.

Many of these studies have provided evidence that these claims are not only a myth, but actually valid in some cases.

The human body contains an enzyme that causes testosterone to be converted into another hormone, which scientists refer to as dihydrotestosterone.



Dihydrotestosterone has been linked to baldness.

Research found that this converted form of testosterone causes hair follicles on a man’s head to become smaller over time, which then causes blood supply to the hair follicles to be restricted.



Simply put, this enzyme heightens sexual appetite and makes the bald more beautiful in the bedroom.