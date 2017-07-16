Badoo: Police release phone numbers of top Lagos officers

As the clampdown on the dreaded cult group, popularly known as badoo in Lagos continues, the police have released the phone numbers of top hierarchy of the command in the state to the public.

The numbers were released on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole in a statement

The statement reads in part: “it has become imperative that the Lagos State Police Command makes available the telephone directory of the command headquarters Ikeja, Area commands and their divisions to the general public.

“This information is to serve as a preventive method for members of the public to report criminals & criminal activities as well as report emergency incidents in the state.

“Members of the public can reach us on the 767 / 112.

“Area commands and divisional police telephone numbers in Lagos are also as follows:

Commissioner of Police- 07019014800

Deputy Commissioner, – 07019014786

Deputy Commissioner, Operations- 07019014799

Deputy Commissioner, SCIID, Panti- 07019014754

Police Public Relations Officer- 07019014743

Control Room- 07019014808

Rapid Response Squad- 07019014333

Ikorodu

Area ‘N’ Command, Ijede- 07019014702/08036480686

Shagamu Road Division- 07019014843/08032879790

Ikorodu Division- 07019014842

Ipakodo Division- 07019014853/08072404936

Agbowa Division- 07019014830/08034031054

Owutu Division- 07019014829/08151946420

Ijede Division- 07019014828/08033328658

Owode Onirin- 07019014826/08037183741