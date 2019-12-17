Auto spare parts dealers hold special prayer for Gov. Oyetola

Auto spare parts dealers in Ajegunle area of Osogbo, the Osun state capital have held a special prayer to commemorate the first anniversary of the state governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola in office.

Speaking, the Chairman of the dealers, Alhaji Azeez Kamorudeen said the prayer was organized to gather members of the market to seek God’s guidance for the governor as well ensure the successful completion of his term in office.

He added that the governor within the little time in office had achieved a lot and needed prayers to do lot more.

The chairman aassured that traders in the market would continue to ensure they contribute their quotas to the success of the incumbent administration.

A representative of the elders forum, Adekola Mukila said traders in the market had always given their support to the government in power and would also do same to the incumbent administration.

He called on the governor to see to their relocation to a bigger place as promised by the immediate past governor of the state.

He noted that their current location was becoming too small due to the increase of traders and buyers.

Also, the vice chairman of the traders association, Alhaji Rasheed Oloremeji urged the governor to give the traders the audience to speak with him, adding that their efforts to do since his emergence has proved abortive.