Atiku’s son recovers from COVID-19

The son of former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19)

Mohammed Atiku had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 23 and was receiving treatment at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

The news of Mohammed’s recovery was disclosed in a tweet Wednesday by PDP Vanguard after he tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile 276 people had tested positive, with 4 deaths, while 44 people had been discharged, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The number of active cases in the country was 276 as at Thursday.