Atiku to visit PDP headquarters to determine attendance at party’s convention

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar will visit the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abuja, on Tuesday (today), The Nigerian Pilot learnt on Monday night.

This follows his return to the party on Sunday.

Atiku had resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress about two weeks ago, claiming that the ruling party had deviated from its promises to Nigeria.

Besides, he accused the leadership of the party of not carrying its members along in decision-making.

It was gathered that members of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, had been informed of Atiku’s visit.

The former vice-president had requested to meet with the caretaker committee in order to ensure his return to the party was without hitches.

Atiku was said to have written a letter to Makarfi, requesting the visit.

The visit would come up at noon.

The Publicity Secretary of the caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye, confirmed the planned visit by Atiku.

“It is true. We are expecting him on Tuesday. It is also an indication that his coming is real and that he means business. We are actually expecting him by noon ”.

It was also gathered that his visit would enable him to know his status if he would be able to attend the party’s national convention slated for Saturday in Abuja.