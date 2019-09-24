Atiku, PDP file appeal at Supreme Court over Tribunal judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar have formally filed an appeal against the election tribunal judgement that upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the election.

The appeal was predicated on 66 grounds, for which they believed justices of the tribunal erred in their verdict on Atiku and PDP’s petition against the election of President Buhari.

The appeal is centered on issues bordering around the qualification of Buhari in the election and the controversial Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) server amongst others.

Among the grounds listed included claims that the judgement of the tribunal was not based on the issues canvassed by the petitioners, especially in relation to the respondent’s academic qualifications.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Buhari the winner of the February 23, 2019 election with 15,191,847 votes. Atiku finished second with 11,262,978 votes.

Atiku and the PDP filed a petition against the result before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in March, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities in several states designed to hand the victory to the 76-year-old president.

However, in a ruling delivered two weeks ago, the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member tribunal panel upheld Buhari’s victory and dismissed Atiku’s five grounds of appeal.