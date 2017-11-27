Atiku meets with PDP leaders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is presently holding consultations with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State and the entire Northeast.

Atiku resigned from the APC on Friday following what he called Unconstitutionality actions of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Adamawa chapter of the APC yesterday confirmed the receipt of Atiku’s resignation letter.

State Secretary of APC Alhaji Saidu Nera confirmed this in Yola.

Nera said he was yet to get the letter but the party officials of Jada 1 Ward in Jada Local Government Area where Atiku registered had told him that they had received the letter.

Atiku spent the weekend holding talks with some of PDP’s Northeast Zonal executives; Adamawa PDP executives and party leaders from Jada Local Government, Jada 1 Ward and zonal executives.

PDP State Secretary Abdulllahi Prambe described the meetings as fruitful.

“Our meeting with him has been fruitful and from his body language, he will soon return to PDP,” Prambe said.

“With Atiku, the party will carry more weight and more people will also troop in,” he said.

It was learnt that Atiku might meet Governors Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe) and Ishaku Darius (Taraba) in Abuja this week on his plans to return to the PDP and seek their cooperation.

Although he was silent on when he would rejoin the PDP, there were speculations that he might re-register in Jada 1 Ward of PDP on December 6.