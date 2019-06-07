Atiku attacks Buhari over AIT shutdown

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last election has attacked the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for shutting down the African Independent Television, AIT, saying such action is dictatorial.

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, had on Thursday suspended the licences of AIT, and Ray Power FM indefinitely.

The two stations belonged to Daar Communications Limited.

NBC’s Director-General, Dr Modibbo Kawu, said on Thursday in Abuja, that the two stations had been shutdown until further notice.

He said the stations committed offences, which included the airing of a Presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal; the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the social media,” and others.

Reacting to this development, Atiku said he had been a democrat throughout his political career and had championed the principle of separation of power.

“I am a lifelong democrat and throughout my political life, I have championed the principles of Separation of Powers. The Legislature has been challenged. The Judiciary has been tackled.

“If, at this time, we stand by as the Press loses its independence, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship. This should not happen,” he said.