At what age should you stop having sex

As the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end”, and sometimes abruptly so.

The finality of life is enough to send shivers down one’s spine.

But we sadly have to go through it.

Sex can be described as a beautiful roller-coaster, and like life’s analogy.

The ride must end but the question is: when does it end?



According to an unprecedented survey conducted in the United States between the 57 and 85 years olds, their interest in sex “falls” off after the age of 70, however a quarter of them still partake in sexual activities well into the age of 85.

The survey further explained that the “drop-off” or sudden lack of sex interest can be attributed to various things.

From various health issues to a lack of a sexual partner, the survey also revealed that this is prominent among women.

Another study revealed that women become sexually inactive at the age of 65, with their male counterparts experiencing a sexual downhill from the age of 55.

The upshot of this is that we are all humans and sexologists agree that our sexual appetite differ at various stages of our lives.

People often find solace and refer to the late Hugh Hefner’s story and as he beautifully puts it:

“The major civilizing force in the world is not religion, it is sex.”