At last, Buhari orders re-opening of land borders

President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered the re-opening of land borders which had been shut for over one year.

Zainab Ahmed, the nation’s minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, told newsmen after a virtual Federal Execuive Council ,FEC meeting in Abuja.

She, however, added that there was still restriction on importation of commodities, such as ricee and other products.

The nation had shut its borders in August 2019 to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into the country from West Africa.

Last month, Ahmed had said the borders would soon be opened following recommendation by a presidential committee on the matter.

She had hinted that the land borders would be re-open soon, saying that the presidential committee set up on the matter had completed its job and had recommended the reopening of the borders.

The minister stated that the committee would soon submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.