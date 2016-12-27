Assailants set woman, her four grandchildren ablaze in Rivers

The Idumuje-Ugboko town in the Aniocha area of Delta State was thrown into pandemonium on Sunday following the killing of a woman and four of her grandchildren by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins.

The incident which occurred in the agrarian community between late Saturday and early hours of Sunday created tension in the area as residents discussed what led to the gruesome killing of the five members of the same family.

The victims were shot before their apartment was set ablaze by the assailants. Their corpses were said to have been seriously burnt.

The name of the grandmother was given as Comfort Ubani, while the names of the four grandchildren, who were between the ages of six and 13, could not be immediately obtained at the time of filing this report.

“The victims were shot dead by unknown persons, who thereafter gathered their corpses in the sitting room and set them ablaze.

“The burnt remains of the grandmother and three of the children were found in the sitting room, while the remains of the fourth child were found in the compound. The cause of the fire has yet to be established, but we saw pieces of clothes forced into their mouths.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, visited the scene of the incident and described the incident as pathetic.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said investigation into matter had begun.