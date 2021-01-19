‘Arrest me if you can’, Sunday Igboho dares Buhari

Popular Yoruba socialite, Chief Sunday Adeyemo has dared President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest him over his ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate some parts of Oyo State on or before Friday, January 22 or face the dire consequences.

Chef Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho had stirred controversy last week Friday while on a visit to Iganga town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in the Yoruba, while at the palace of Seriki Fulani of Iganga town, Saliu Kadri, Igboho gave the Fulani herdsmen in the town seven days to vacate the area.

Denouncing Igboho s outbursts, some northern groups and youths had described the founder/Chief Executive Officer, Itesiwaju Oodua Foundation (IOF) as an ethnic jingoist renowned for inciting people to violence.

The northern groups and youths therefore called on the Federal Government to arrest him to avert a bloody clash that could lead to many deaths.

But speaking on Monday in his residence in Oyo, Igboho dared the government to arrest him, saying not even , President Buhari dare to arrest him.

He noted that the call for his arrest was reckless and bound to heat up the polity.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE