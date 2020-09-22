Army commander dies in Boko Haram ambush

The Nigerian Army has announced the death of D. C. Bako, commander of the 25 task force brigade, who was killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

Ado Isa, spokesman of the army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, said the colonel died from injuries sustained after his patrol team was ambushed by the insurgents.

In a statement on Monday, Isa said the late officer was already recuperating at the hospital where he was being treated before he passed away earlier in the day.

He did not state if there were other casualties in the ambush which happened after an onslaught on the insurgents.

The army spokesman said: “Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes Col DC Bako.

“It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorits from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020.

“Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

“Sadly however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

“The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest.”

Isa quoted Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, as condoling with Bali’s family, saying the security agency is “most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the motherland.”