Army commander attacks Borno deputy gov’s convoy

There was a disagreement between soldiers and policemen while Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was inaugurating some projects in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, on Tuesday.

The vice-president visited Borno to inaugurate some of the projects executed by the outgoing administration of Kashim Shettima.

Among the projects were schools, GSM Center and facilities for displaced children in the state.

However, while Osinbajo, Kashim Shettima, the governor and Usman Durkwa, the deputy governor, were inaugurating a school along Bukumkutu road in the state capital, security operatives attached to them disagreed in public.

Confusion broke out after Mike Alechenu, garrison commander, operation Lafiya Dole, prevented the vehicles attached to Durkwa to join the convoy of other dignitaries.

As the lead vehicle in the convoy of Durkwa attempted to move, Alechenu used a stick to smash its windscreen.

He also used the stick to hit the driver of the white Hilux van conveying security operatives before ordering his men to deflate the tyres of any of the deputy governor’s vehicles that attempted to “move an inch”.

Soldiers were seen attaching knives to their Ak-47 riffles in order to comply with directives of their commander.

Alechennu also threatened to handcuff the aide-de-camp of Durkwa, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), who had appealed for calm.

“This is a matter of security, you don’t tell me what to do. I’ll bundle and handcuff you if you move an inch from this place,” he warned.

Consequently, junior police officers blocked the road in protest.

“You are here trying to intimidate us when you are running away from your responsibility of fighting Boko Haram,” an angry police officer said.

It took the intervention of some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the situation to be brought under control.