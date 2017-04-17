Aregbesola sends new commissioners’ list to Assembly

Sixteen months after being sworn for a second term, Osun State governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola Of Osun State, is set to constitute the state Executive Council To this end, the governor has sent a 19-name list of nominees of commissioners and special advisers to the state House of Assembly for immediate confirmation.

The list was received on Thursday by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Najeem Folasayo Salaam, with the Assembly expected to read out the names after the Easter holidays.

Some of the nominees were members of the last cabinet. They include Mr. Ajibola Bashiru, Mr. Alagbada Jayeoba, Mrs. Folake Adegboyega, Mr. Bola Ilori, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, Mr. Biyi Odunlade and Mr. Kunle Ige. The newcomers include Mr. Kazeem Salami, incumbent General Manager, Osun State Road Maintenance Agency; Mr. Rafiu Isamotu, Mr. Kola Young, Mr. Adebisi Adejare, Mr. Remi Omowaye, Mr. Gbenga Akano, current Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor; and Mr. Obaruwaji Tunde Ajilore.

Others are Mr. Bola Oyebamji, Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, Osun State Investment Company Limited; Mr. Femi Poopola and Mr. Ipoola Aderemi Binuyo, former Chief Whip of the Osun State House of Assembly. Mr. Ajibola Bashiru, a lawyer, is being tipped as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, while Mr. Gbenga Akano is tipped as Commissioner for Special Duties.

Mr. Kolapo Alimi is likely to be put in charge of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, while Mr. Remi Omowaye is tipped to man the Ministry of Information, Tourism, and Culture.

The Ministry of Works is thought to be where Mr. Kazeem Salami, an engineer, will be headed. The Finance Ministry is where Mr. Bola Oyebamiji is said to be headed, while Mrs. Folake Adegboyega is lined up for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs. The Economic Planning and Budget Ministry, sources in the state said, will have Mr. Femi Poopola as commissioner. Mr Tunde Ajilore is tipped to be named Special Adviser (Forestry, Natural and Mineral Resources), while Mr. Kola Young will be and Special Adviser (Youths Engagement)

Mr.Jare Adebisi will be Special Adviser (Protocol).

Among those not renominated are Mrs. Olubukola Oyawoye, former Commissioner For Environment and Sanitation; Mr. Wale Bolorunduro, former Finance Commissioner; Mrs. Temitope Ilori, former Health Commissioner, and Mrs. Funmi Eso-Williams, former Special Adviser For Women Affairs and Social Welfare. Also not renominated are Mr.Muyiwa Ige, former Commissioner For Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development; Mr. Wale Afolabi, Attorney-General and Commissioner For Justice; Mr. Amos Adekunle, former Special Adviser (Security Matters) and Mr. Sabitu Amudah, former Special Adviser (Works and Transport).