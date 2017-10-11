Area boys, police clash in Ibadan

Armed men suspected to be area boys have clashed with policemen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The melee was said to have ensued after the police attached to the Yemetu police station arrived the usual location of the area boys in the area on Tuesday morning.

The area boys were said have resisted the policemen’s presence, which resulted in one of them being shot.

Agitated by what happened to one of them, the area boys regrouped and went in protest to the Yemetu police station, threatening to burn down the station.

To repel the attack, the police and other security agencies mobilized and formed a barricade in front of the police station, creating one-way traffic for vehicles and motorists.

The incident forced shop owners around Yemetu-Ade-Oyo Road to hurriedly close their shops for fear of being attacked.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu who confirmed the incident said that the police were on legitimate duty, only to be attacked by the area boys.

He, however, declared that no fewer than seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said “The patrol team was attacked while they were on legitimate duty by hoodlums and miscreants who were throwing stones, broken bottles and even shooting. In an attempt to repel the attack, one person was injured and was rushed to the hospital.

“I can’t confirm if the person died. The same hoodlums mobilized and attacked the police station. We equally mobilized enough policemen and repelled the attack.”

“The police were at the place on legitimate duty when they came under attack. No fewer than seven of those hoodlums have been arrested,” Ajisebutu said