Are big breasted women more sexual ?

American feminist Iris Marion Young said: “Breasts are a scandal because they shatter the border between motherhood and sexuality”, underlining the delicate balance women face when it comes to their boobs.

Between giving birth and having sex, womanhood is always on the line. Simply put, breasts rule the world.

Obviously, they come in different sizes and shapes, but today, we want to focus on the bigger-sized ones to find out if women with big breasts are more sexual.



Research shows this might be true. According to sex experts, women with larger breasts have twice as much sex as flat-chested women and men with bulging chest muscles also have twice as much sex as those with soft chests and bulging bellies.

In 2004, research showed women with bigger breasts had higher oestrogen and estradiol levels, meaning they were more fertile. Health experts also said women with bigger breasts tend to have a mixed bag of health issues.

It’s clear women with bigger breasts have the best of both worlds. We also can’t ignore public and social media awareness of bigger boobs. Pornography and advertising have also contributed to the idea that bigger is better.

The moral of the story is women are born physically different when it comes to their breasts. It really boils down to how they rock it, so is bigger really better?