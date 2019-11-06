Appeal Court sacks Senate Spokesman

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal has nullified the election of spokesman of the Senate, Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

The court declared Senator Biodun Olujimi , the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election held on February 23. .

The Appeal Court on Wednesday upheld the September 10 judgement of the three-man panel of the election petition tribunal headed by Justice Danladi which ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return given to Adeyeye and issue a fresh one to Olujimi.

The panel upheld Olujimi’s averments that there was no proper accreditation, there was no proper account of ballots and that the number of votes or ballots recorded is more or less than the number of accredited voters, among others.

Appealing the judgement, Adeyeye filed a 19-ground appeal seeking two reliefs in his bid to upturn Olujimi’s victory at the Tribunal.

The Senate spokesman prayed the appellate court “to allow the appeal and set aside the declaration and return of Olujimi.”

Justice Uzor-Amaka Anyanwu who presided over the three-man panel of the Appeal, dismissed Adeyeye’s appeal, thereby declaring Olujimi as the Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district.

Reacting to the judgement, the ruling All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party expressed mix reaction over the judgement.