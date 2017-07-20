Appeal court acquits Nggilari, sets aside 5-yr imprisonment

An Appeal court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, on Wednesday acquitted former Adamawa governor, Bala Ngilari.

The Appeal Court set aside the ruling of the ‎state High Court which had earlier sentenced Ngilari to five years imprisonment.

Justice Ambrose Mamadi had convicted Nggilari for violating due process in procurement of 25 units of vehicles during his tenure as governor.

Recall that ​a ​High Court in Yola, Adamawa State, ha​d​ convicted Ngilari, for failing to adhere to the procurement laws of the state.

Justice Nathan Musa, found the former governor guilty of four charges, and discharged him on one, which bordered on conspiracy.

The Judge, however, discharged and acquitted former Secretary to the State Government, and the Commissioner of Finance, who were second and third defendants in the case.

In handing down his sentence, the Judge said, the law stipulated that the convict shall not be given an option of fine.

He sentenced the former governor to five years in prison, and said the convict was free to serve his term in any prison of his choice.