APC’s attack on Adeboye unfortunate – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti has described as unfortunate the statement by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Jide Awe, alleging that Pastor Enoch Adeboye may have been bribed by Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Spokesperson of the PDP in the State, Mr Jackson Adebayo, in a statement on Monday, said, “It is the height of crude politics for the APC to insinuate that a man of God of Pastor Adeboye’s standing took bribe to commend Governor Fayose for what is obvious.

“Pastor Adeboye is a respected man of God. He is not a politician. He only said what he saw about Governor Fayose and the only Nigerians, who won’t want to accept the fact that the governor has stoutly defended Ekiti people and the common people of Nigeria, are those in the APC.”

Mr Adebayo, who described the rebuttal, issued late on Sunday, by the APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun as an afterthought, added that, “The APC in Ekiti State has strong history of political intolerance such that anyone not with them must be condemned at all cost.

“Not minding that Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola is a leader of the party, the APC in Ekiti State reacted violently and disrespectfully to his visit to Governor Fayose in Ado Ekiti, calling him (Aregbesola) all kind of names.

“If they could attack Governor Aregbesola, one of the party leaders for coming to visit Governor Fayose in Ekiti and describing the governor as an ‘omoluabi’ and a performer, why won’t they attack Pastor Adeboye who does not belong to their party?

“If Jide Awe could lead over 50 members of his party to protest against a highly respected Ekiti leader like Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) in faraway Ibadan, Oyo State just because he was perceived as not supporting their party candidate in 2007, mere issuing a press release to abuse Pastor Adeboye is the least of what can be expected from the APC under a character like Jide Awe.”

Adebayo added, “Denying the offensive press statement ostensibly as a result of negative comments from the public will not be enough. Jide Awe and his cohorts should seek forgiveness from God for speaking negatively against God’s anointed and desist from seeing whoever that is not on the same page with them politically as one that does not deserve to live.”