APC youth leader ask Femi Adesina to resign

National youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ismaeel Ahmed has asked Femi Adesina, media adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign.

Ahmed, who made his feelings known, via his Twitter handle advised the presidential aide to resign if “he doesn’t want the job”.

Ahmed warned Adesina not to via his utterances destroy “what we have spent a decade and half building”.

The APC chieftain’s reaction followed comment by Adesina on why Buhari has not commented on the killings in Kaduna state.

Adesina had stated that the president “cannot talk on everything”.

Adesina told Channels TV that: “You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter.

“You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything.”