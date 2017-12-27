APC won’t know peace until its leaders apologise to rivers – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will keep failing unless it apologises to the state for plotting against it.

Wike said this on Tuesday at a meeting with Bolo people at the Bolo Civic Centre, Ogo/Bolo local government area.

“Anything you do against Rivers State will affect the entire Nigeria. When you see us cry, listen to Rivers State,” the governor said.

“Until they leave this state alone, they will never know peace. When they try to distract Rivers State, they will never be able to conceptualize projects.

“Until they come to apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will continue to falter.”